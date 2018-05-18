Pace Notes: the story of Ferrari’s pace cars

And what better car could there be for these duties than a Ferrari? High-performing and powerful, Ferrari road cars are perfect for the role. Powerful? Just so: the 488 GTB pace car used in the current Ferrari Challenge series has more engine power than any safety car used in the entire history of Formula 1. One of the most famous pace cars of all was a Ferrari 348 tb, which became an iconic sight at race circuits in Italy. The 348 tb was donated by the Austrian-born Formula 1 driver, Gerhard Berger, as a ‘thank you’ gift to the rescue services after an incident at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola in 1989, when he was at the wheel of his Ferrari F1 car. Remarkably, this 348 tb safety car could still be seen as late as 2013 at the Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit.