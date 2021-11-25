It has also given its name to the new 6.5 litre V12 Ferrari Daytona SP3, the latest edition to Ferrari’s Icona series and a car that draws on the spirit of both the Ferrari racing prototypes of the ‘60s and of course, that famous victory at Daytona in 1967.

The previous year, in 1966, Ford had muscled Ferrari off the podium’s top step. Its new GT40 sports racer won the 1966 Daytona race, took glory at Le Mans – denying Ferrari a seventh straight victory – and narrowly pipped Ferrari to the championship title.

Ferrari wanted payback, and there was no better way than to win the opening round of the 1967 championship at Daytona, home of America’s most prestigious sports car race.