CAR HOUNDS

Meanwhile, over in Amsterdam, Frank Boon likes nothing more than driving his Ferrari 458 Spider, roof down, with a female companion sitting alongside.

At their restaurant destination, ever the gentleman, Frank walks around the car to graciously open the door for his passenger. And out springs a pretty little Jack Russell. It provokes a lot of smiles from observers. “Yes”, he laughs, “they’re expecting a lady in an elegant dress to step out. Instead, out hops little Joep!”

Nine year-old Joep - pronounced ‘Yoop' - goes everywhere with him, quietly sitting on her own fleece blanket on the restaurant chair booked for her.

But doesn’t such a feisty breed cause problems when Frank is at the wheel? “She is a Jack Russell”, he says, “but she has the temperament of a Labrador”. The first time in a tunnel though, “she got spooked when the exhaust bounced back off the walls”, recalls Frank, letting out one of his infectious raucous laughs. So now he switches from ‘race ’ to ‘sport’ mode.

But there is one unavoidable question: has Joep ever disgraced herself inside the car? “No no, never” roars Frank. “She has never soiled the car!” Vice President at PvH Heritage Brands Europe – formerly managing director Tommy Hilfiger The Netherlands – Frank's Ferrari experience began when he strolled into the Kroymans dealership in Hilversum around six years ago.

“As soon as I walked in there, I knew I had to buy that Ferrari”. It was a 430 Spider in Grigio Silverstone. His current drive is a 458 Spider, also in Grigio Silverstone. Has Joep ever visited the dealership? “Oh yes, the folks at Kroymans love her”.