The Official Ferrari Magazine: Issue 58

Gracing the cover of the latest issue of The Official Ferrari Magazine is the stunning Roma Spider, which picks up where its coupé cousin left off – a nod to the classic designs of the ‘60s coupled with today’s ground-breaking technology and speed. The big difference of course is that soft-top which retracts in mere seconds to allow the driver to enjoy the full orchestra of the twin-turbo V8 engine while on the road.
As if that close look at the Roma Spider wasn’t enough, there’s also a deeper dive into the history of coupé-spider pairings to emerge from Maranello over the decades, including the 1964 Pininfarina designed 3.3 Litre V12 275 GTB and 275 GTS duo.
Elsewhere in the issue there’s an exclusive conversation with the new Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, who tells the Ferrari Magazine of his pride at representing such an historic marque and his amazement at witnessing first-hand the unbridled passion that Ferrari F1 fans have around the globe.
There’s also a spectacular feature illustrating the power and adaptability of the four-wheel drive, four-seater Purosangue. Professional GT driver Andrea Bertolini and debut female GT pilota Lilou Wadoux take the car out on the snow ice at Madonna di Campiglio with impressive results.
In addition, you’ll find the fascinating backstory of the creation of the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, the virtual hypercar created by Maranello exclusively for the famous video game series, taking inspiration from the likes of sculptor Anish Kapoor and even Albert Einstein. Plus, Ferrari’s Creative Director Rocco Iannone speaks to Ferrari Magazine about his fashion collections, the latest of which was displayed just last month in Milan.
Also in this issue is a look behind the scenes of the 296 GT3’s debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona earlier this year, where the race car took a bow in front of the world’s press. Plus, as the new 499P prepares to take its place as its successor in 2023, there’s a chat with racing legend Arturo Merzario, who has fond memories of the Ferrari 312 PB which competed at Le Mans some 50 years ago.