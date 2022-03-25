A Ferrari 340 America comes to back life through the skills of Ferrari Classiche who, with the aid of some dusty letters from Enzo Ferrari himself, returned the car to exactly how it was when it raced in the 1951 Le Mans.

After a V12 assembly line catwalk last year for their Spring / Summer collection, Maranello raised the fashion bar once again with the Autumn / Winter collection at Milan Fashion Week. Here we look at classic silhouettes inspired by the Ferrari Roma, as interpreted by Rocco Iannone.