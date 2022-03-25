The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is named after the famous 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967. At the Mugello circuit it shows that the racing pedigree association is as much in the drive as it is the name. We also take a step back to celebrate the men and women at Maranello who’s skills and passion helped deliver the Ferrari Daytona SP3 last year.
A Ferrari 340 America comes to back life through the skills of Ferrari Classiche who, with the aid of some dusty letters from Enzo Ferrari himself, returned the car to exactly how it was when it raced in the 1951 Le Mans.
After a V12 assembly line catwalk last year for their Spring / Summer collection, Maranello raised the fashion bar once again with the Autumn / Winter collection at Milan Fashion Week. Here we look at classic silhouettes inspired by the Ferrari Roma, as interpreted by Rocco Iannone.
The 296 GTB heads out to the heart of Spain’s south – the Andalusia region – in the safe hands of Ferrari Challenge champion Michelle Gatting who put the V6 to the test. The car has also inspired the 296 GT3, which marks Maranello’s return to GT competition with a 6-cylinder engine.
Elsewhere in the issue we explore the parallel world of Virtual 24 Hour of Le Mans, ask five experts from the world of art, music, fashion, architecture and cinema on exactly what it takes to make an icon, and spend time with the Musial family, where both father and son are successful Challenge racers.