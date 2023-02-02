The most celebrated car ever made

It did so in style with the GTO. Evolving the fundamentals of the SWB’s engineering and layout, the 250 GTO featured a front-mounted Colombo V12 engine with 250 cubic centimetres per cylinder, a two-seat Berlinetta body and a lightweight tubular chassis.





The 3.0-litre V12 was tuned and mounted both lower and further back in the body for sharper handling, the chassis employed smaller-diameter tubing to save weight, and the new aluminium bodyshell slipped more easily through the air. Factory prototypes were engineered from existing 250 GT ‘SWB’ models.



