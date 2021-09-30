TOFM: Is there a period in Ferrari’s history where inspiration was at its highest?

FM: Well, there have been masterpieces in every decade, although I will say that the cars of the 60s were characterised by a very sensual and romantic treatment of the shape. And this kind of sensuality of the shape is considered part of the Ferrari identity. The 296 GTB is a good example of this. It's a beautiful balance between very clear, crisp lines, while at the same time it’s sensual and rounded with a fluidity of the form that I think invites you to caress the shape of the car.





TOFM: The 250 LM would appear to have had a very strong influence on the 296 GTB

FM: We decided to use the design code of the 250 LM because I felt that it was perfect for the 296, which is a very compact car. The rear air intakes on the 250 LM are within the fenders, that sit like muscles on top of the form. It’s probably one of the most characteristic elements of the car.