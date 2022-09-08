No race engenders more passion, either. The tifosi who wear red and enthusiastically wave their Prancing Horse flags are every bit as fanatical as Manchester United fans at Old Trafford, or Real Madrid’s Los Blancos at the Bernabéu. Fortunately, they frequently have reason to cheer: Ferrari is Monza’s most successful team, having scored 20 wins.

Built inside one of Europe’s largest enclosed parks, just north of Milan, the Autodromo Nazionale di Monzawas the world’s third purpose-built motor racing circuit when it opened 100 years ago, after Brooklands (UK) and Indianapolis (USA). It hosted the second-ever Italian Grand Prix in 1922 and has been the site of every Italian GP since 1949, apart from 1980 (when it was being refurbished).

It’s been the scene of the world’s closest F1 race (the 1971 Italian GP, when the first five cars finished just 0.61 secs apart) and the world’s fastest (Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari victory in 2003, at an average speed of more than 247 km/h, or 153 mph). As a race that falls late in the season (invariably in September), it has frequently crowned world champions. It’s witnessed heroic wins and appalling tragedy, partly due to the unusually high speeds.