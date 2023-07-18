The LaFerrari: A true trailblazer

LaFerrari was, as its name suggests, the definitive Ferrari of its era and the definitive limited-edition supercar of its time. It remains one of the all-time great Ferraris, 10 years after its unveiling at the 2013 Geneva Show.

It followed in the noble bloodline of limited-edition classics such as the 288 GTO, F40, F50 and Enzo, and was the most powerful and fastest road Ferrari there had been. As befits the ultimate Ferrari, it was highly innovative. The LaFerrari was Maranello’s first production car to use electric hybrid power. The KERS (kinetic energy recovery system) helped to deliver electric power seamlessly, to supplement the considerable muscle offered by the Ferrari V12.

As with so much Ferrari technology, it was borrowed from Formula One, and was first used by Scuderia Ferrari in the 2009 season. (Kimi Räikkönen used KERS to win the 2009 Belgian GP.)