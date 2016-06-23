An enduring legend

Nineteen sixty-six. It was evidently one of those very special years. For football fans – English ones, anyway – it will forever conjure memories of England’s sole win in the World Cup. For music aficionados, Brian Wilson piloted the Beach Boys in a transcendental new direction with the album Pet Sounds, while The Beatles released Revolver. Motor racing fans, meanwhile, often point to the mid-1960s as halcyon days for the sport, and a time when sports car racing didn’t just rival Formula One, it eclipsed it.

Ferrari’s dominance in this era helps that narrative, and the 330 P3 (like the P2 that preceded it and the P4 that would succeed it) now sits at the summit of the Prancing Horse pantheon. As with pop music, some magic combination of factors was at work, although anyone who has seen a P3/4 in the flesh, or better still heard its engine, will testify to its allure whatever the context.