The Ferrari SP-8

Every new Prancing Horse begins life as a dash of pencil across a blank canvas at the Ferrari Styling Centre. However, there is a rare breed of Ferrari that enters the world not as a Maranello brush stroke, but as a spark of inspiration from individual clients around the world. These form the One-Off series, an exclusive range that embodies the very pinnacle of Prancing Horse customisation.
The SP-8 that you see before you is one such creation. The latest addition to the One-Off programme is the result of a close collaboration with a Taiwanese client and Flavio Manzoni’s design team at the Ferrari Styling Centre. The result? A thoroughbred two-seater with its roadster credentials compounded by the fact it is entirely without a roof.
Based on the F8 Spider, the SP-8 inherits the same layout and chassis and, more importantly, one of the most critically acclaimed engines of all time (including the winner of the prestigious Engine of the Year (IEOTY) award on four consecutive occasions): the 3.9-litre twin turbo V8. Of course, removing the roof completely on a car boasting such a supreme powerplant presents its own set of unique aerodynamic challenges, and the SP-8 has been extensively refined through relentless wind tunnel testing and track time to ensure it delivers the same acoustic comfort as the F8 that inspired it.
The wind tunnel also played a major contribution in the design of the full-width cast aluminium grille that dominates the front of the car. Made from a single, 3D-printed mould, the grille’s spacing widens towards the flanks to channel air through to the radiators – something only made possible through the close working relationship between the design and aerodynamics teams.
Of course, it’s not just the Ferrari F8 Spider that has provided inspiration for this latest Prancing Horse creation. The rear lights are Ferrari Roma derived with specific lenses; the windscreen and tailpipes are treated in the exactly the same way as the 296 GTB and the specially designed five-spoke wheels are a modern take on both the legendary F40 and the classic rims used on Ferrari Sports Prototypes.
Innovation has even made its way to the paint department. The Blu Scuro Stellato used to link the bodywork sections was specially developed for the task, and the matte Argento Micalizzato colour was created to perfectly pair with the glossy iridescent Blue Sandstone carbon-fibre sections.
Inside the car, seats with details in laser-etched Navy Blue Alcantara coupled with gradient effect cloth, as well as carpets in specific twill fabric with an iridescent effect, complete the picture.
This latest edition to the hallowed ranks of the most exclusive segment of the Ferrari range will be on display at the Mugello Circuit from October 24th for the duration of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2023. From there it heads to the Ferrari Museum at Maranello, giving fans the opportunity to see just what is humanly possible when a burst of client inspiration collides with the stroke of a Ferrari designer’s brush.