The Ferrari Gala in New York City

To think Ferrari is to naturally think innovation, engineering and of course, cars. However, it is people, not machines, who remain the beating heart of Maranello. Ferrari are firmly rooted within their territory and there remains an ingrained belief, honed over 75 years, that if they invest in their immediate community and their education, they invest in a better future for everyone.
This year’s Ferrari Gala in New York City exemplifies that point. The three-day exhibition at the city’s Hudson Yards complex will culminate with an exclusive charity auction on October 17th, aimed to support the company’s belief in providing education within communities and offering opportunities for students from all walks of life.
One Tailor Made masterpiece will be going home to the highest bidder of the night. The 812 Competizione in question was remarkable enough in its original guise as a 6.5 litre, 340 km/h V12 thoroughbred, however the bespoke version that will grace the auction is a true one-off. Designed to reflect the blank sheet that Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni used for the very first design sketch, the custom yellow 812 is emblazoned with bold strokes and handwritten notions both inside and out to reflect the conception of this award-winning Special Series model.
The New York event will also be an opportunity to highlight the Italian brand’s influence on sports cars, racing, lifestyle and beyond, with a special display organized around The Vessel, the 16-story main feature of the 5-acre Hudson Yards Public Square.
The display will include a carefully-curated selection of 14 significant Ferrari vehicles. Each car represented a pivotal piece of Ferrari heritage, from the company’s early years to the present, from a 1948 166 MM to the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning 499P Le Mans Hypercar. Supercars like the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari will present a seamless timeline of Ferrari achievement across the decades, paying homage to the American metropolis and its vibrant spirit of innovation.
Another legendary Ferrari will also be on display during the Gala cocktail party: the factory-modified 1962 Ferrari 330 LM/250 GTO that is destined for auction at RM Sotheby’s in New York on the 13th of November.
With a VIP invite list that includes Formula 1 Scuderia drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and a surprise performance to end the evening, the Ferrari Gala is certain to bring Maranello’s game-changing spirit to New York City and deliver that deep sense of community empowerment that follows the Prancing Horse wherever it goes.