The Ferrari Gala in New York City

To think Ferrari is to naturally think innovation, engineering and of course, cars. However, it is people, not machines, who remain the beating heart of Maranello. Ferrari are firmly rooted within their territory and there remains an ingrained belief, honed over 75 years, that if they invest in their immediate community and their education, they invest in a better future for everyone.

This year’s Ferrari Gala in New York City exemplifies that point. The three-day exhibition at the city’s Hudson Yards complex will culminate with an exclusive charity auction on October 17th, aimed to support the company’s belief in providing education within communities and offering opportunities for students from all walks of life.

