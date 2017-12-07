The 412 P: A Sixties icon

But perhaps unusually for such an important Ferrari racing car, it’s what happened next that marks chassis number 0850 as a unique proposition. Dean Martin Jr – the fifth of the legendary Rat Pack entertainer and bon vivant’s eight children – was just 18 when he bought the car and had it converted to the Spider configuration for road use.

The denizens of West Hollywood became used to the sight of this fearsome beast driving up and down Sunset Boulevard. It’s notoriously difficult for the offspring of the rich and famous to stand out, but this was certainly one way of achieving it.

(In fact, Dino Jr was highly versatile; a singer, tennis player, actor and aviator, he was killed aged just 35 when his Air National Guard F-4 Phantom crashed in a Californian mountain range in 1987.)

Martin sold it in the mid-1970s, and its next owner, Paul Pappalardo, displayed the car regularly. Lawrence Stroll, well-known Ferrari collector and father of Ferrari driver academy alumni and now F1 pilot Lance Stroll, was the next custodian (it probably sat well alongside his red 330 P3/4, 250 Testa Rossa, and many other Ferraris).

Following a comprehensive restoration and return to its original specification by Ferrari Classiche in 2017, it's now resides in the collection of US entrepreneur Harry Yeaggy. May its 12-cylinder engine never be silenced.