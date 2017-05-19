The ultimate Ferrari road racer

The car is owned by Clive Beecham, a man who regards himself as more of a curator than a collector, and someone with meticulous history and cuttings files on the cars he owns. Since these also include the 1950, ex-Gianni Agnelli Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta, and a quite magnificent Ecurie Ecosse Jaguar D-type that finished second in the Le Mans 24 hours race in 1957, we’re talking highly significant history here.

So to his 250 GT passo corto. If the livery looks familiar, then it’s because the car was campaigned by Johnnie Walker whisky heir Rob Walker, and still wears the Scottish national dark blue and white stripe colours his adventures in motorsport made so famous.

Walker had a close association with the great Stirling Moss, and this particular car was ordered by Walker for Moss to drive in the 1961 Le Mans 24 Hours race. Indeed, it was delivered direct to La Sarthe from Maranello, where Moss and co-driver Graham Hill ran as high as fourth – a remarkable achievement given that Ferrari was campaigning full-blooded sports prototype 250 TRI/61s – before an errant blade on the cooling fan damaged the power unit.

Following an engine rebuild in Modena, David Joliffe, one of Walker’s mechanics, drove the 250 GT passo corto through the night and across the Alps back to Silverstone for the British Empire Trophy a month later, where, with the minimum of preparation and in the nick of time, Moss duly qualified on pole and went on to win the race.