The Fastest Lapland

But the star of the show was undoubtedly the 488 Challenge, with a 3.9 litre V8 engine putting out 670cv it was the perfect machine for pushing the limits out on the ice.

One lucky driver, Laurent De Meeus said: “Anyone who has ever fancied driving an unbridled Ferrari with little or no grip, search no further."

“I have driven a lot of different Ferraris in my life, whether on roads, tracks and as a racing driver, but I have never felt so many thrills."

“The coaches, all experienced rally drivers, were immensely helpful in teaching us braking techniques and how to keep a lateral drift around ovals. I am pretty sure that I can now drive with relative safety most Ferraris in CT OFF on the manettino!"

The client and Ferrari Challenge driver, Thomas Neubauer said: "The Club Challenge on Ice is a totally immersive experience. An exclusive opportunity to learn how to perfectly control a car for track like the 488 Challenge on ice in safe conditions, surrounded by magnificent scenery, at the edge of the Arctic Circle."

Ferrari Challenge winner Emanuele Tabacchi added: “The event was beautiful! I'm biased because you know my great passion for driving and driving there is always a fabulous experience."