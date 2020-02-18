THE FARMSTEAD OF CHAMPIONS

This all has a thoroughly historical explanation. After the war, it was on this very road that the Ferrari factory occupied a Fondo Cavani plot property of approximately 17,000 square metres. Historical documents show that the mayor of Maranello granted Enzo Ferrari permission to purchase and renovate a "large metal shed" for Auto Avio Costruzioni – Scuderia Ferrari on 4 December, 1942.

In fact, the renovation consisted merely of dismantling the iron structures that were to have been given over to the nation at war and rebuilding, with an explicit prohibition on using reinforced concrete and iron. This is why Enzo Ferrari adopted ancient building techniques like brick walls and timber roof trusses. This method naturally determined the form of the building itself and its peculiar architecture, with an irregular courtyard, with long brick wings, made of ochre-yellow-plastered bricks, and double-pitched roofs.

That’s the soul of Ferrari. Old Emilia-Romagna in appearance, hi-tech at heart. This is exactly the character that has been respected and offered anew when various updates have been made over the years, from the wind tunnel to the GES, Gestione Sportiva, as well as the Product Development Centre. Because as in all farms, the various areas (accommodation, barns, sheds, stables, etc.) are all connected by courtyards, out in the open, with complete visibility for activity within the structure. Ferrari’s courtyards were once the only connection between the company’s various structures and showed off all the work that the company carried out, like a farm. And the soul of the farmstead has been kept safe to this day.