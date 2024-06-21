The E-future starts here

The new plant thus has a number of functions. Next year will see the birth of the first electric Ferrari, whose concept and form remain carefully under wraps for now. But we know that its high voltage batteries, electric motors, and axles will all be made in the new building, as well as the vehicle itself. As Vigna states so emphatically, though, that’s just one part of a mix that will encompass other Ferrari models and activities. The company has been developing its electric expertise since 2009, and the hybrid V6 that powers the 296 GTB sits happily alongside the dramatic combustion engine that’s core to the new 12Cilindri model and the Purosangue. Putting them together allows for enhanced synergies.

There is also space for an educational centre, as well as designated recreational areas for employees. Interestingly, 30 per cent of the space remains free for future development. Says Ernesto Lasalandra, Ferrari Chief Research & Development Officer, “For the battery and motor, we can design and work in parallel with Davide’s team to optimise design and production. We’re at the boundary of what you can and can’t do. We designed the battery during the first phase but every week we have a meeting to establish what else we can do in the building.”

The project was first mooted in 2019, the basic parameters agreed ahead of sign-off in November 2021. The building’s design was entrusted to Bologna-based Mario Cucinella Architects, chosen for its commitment to sustainability. The e-building thus pays great attention to energy efficiency, and is designed to reach nearly zero energy building (NZEB) performance. Rainwater is stored and re-cycled, irrigating the building’s many green areas, amongst other benefits. Its insulation and thermal properties have been carefully calibrated, to absorb solar radiation in the summer whilst allowing as much natural light to flood the building as possible via specially designed light wells. Opaline and transparent glazed panels encase the building’s exterior, and there’s an eye-catching opal façade ‘lantern’ effect to enliven the structure at night.

None of its energy systems rely on fossil fuels, and its air conditioning uses a fully electric heat pump that relies on renewables to power it. More than 3,000 photovoltaic panels have been installed on the roof, with a peak power output of 1.3MW. This is more of an eco-system than a typical production facility, and it seriously over-delivers in terms of its aesthetic and specification.