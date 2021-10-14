Essentially a Berlinetta version of the 250 P, a 1963 prototype that had won Ferrari the Sport-Prototype world title with wins at Sebring, Le Mans and Nürburgring, the 250 LM quickly established itself as more than capable on the endurance circuit, despite finding itself in the unenviable situation of lining up against some formidable, purpose-built Ferrari prototypes such as the four-litre V12 330P and the 275 P, with which it shared the same engine.

It didn’t matter, the 250 LM was up to the task, and in 1964 it won at several long demanding circuits, including Reims 12 hours and Kyalami 9 hours. The car had proved itself both fast and reliable, two attributes essential in the world of endurance racing, and a year later, at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans, no less than five Ferrari 250 LMs appeared on the grid, all owned by privateers. It would take 348 laps before a 250 LM would cross the finish line first, piloted by Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt for the North American Racing Team, followed closely by another 250 LM, owned by privateer Pierre Dumay.