It’s now 40 years since Stefan Johansson made his debut in a Ferrari Formula 1 single-seater. Four decades on, the 68-year-old Swede vividly recalls almost winning second time out at Imola 1985 – before a fuelling issue drained his 156-85’s tank close to the finish – and how he beat teammate Michele Alboreto in the following season’s Ferrari F1-86.

Johansson did not have an easy ride to the top, however. He endured a difficult two races for the Shadow team in 1980 and paid the bills racing in F2 and Group C sports cars before his 1983 return to F1 with Spirit-Honda. Even then his trajectory faltered – the next year was spent subbing for the injured Martin Brundle and Johnny Cecotto at Tyrrell and Toleman respectively.

Then Ferrari team manager Marco Piccinini called. Scuderia driver René Arnoux had been let go after 1985’s curtain-raiser in Brazil, and Johansson was invited to meet Enzo Ferrari at the old factory in Modena.

‘I remember walking through these corridors with photographs of Fangio and Nuvolari on the wall, having goosebumps already,’ he grins. Then Enzo asked if he was hungry. ‘I figured he wasn’t actually asking if I wanted to eat something so I said “I've never been more hungry in my life!” laughs the Swede.