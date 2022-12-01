Their near-win saw the silvery berlinetta adorned with a French tricolour lengthwise along the middle of its bodywork. But sadly, just two weeks later at another race, Oreiller lost control and crashed into the corner of a house. The GTO bent in two and trapped the poor French driver, who was killed instantly. Schlesser took the damaged car back to Maranello, where it was repaired and given a red livery, before being sold.

The recipient of the seventeenth specimen of the only thirty-six 250 GTO ever built was one Paolo Colombo, a gentleman driver with a passion for hill climbs who raced it in Scuderia Trentina colours, before giving the 3851 GT to a companion on his adventures, Ernesto Prinoth, from Urtijëi in South Tyrol.

After a year, he gave in to persistent offers from Fabrizio Violati, a young man from a family of Roman entrepreneurs, who had a boundless passion for Ferrari, selling him the GTO.

