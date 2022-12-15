The 2022 Ferrari Yearbook

Since 2022 marks a very special year for Ferrari – its 75th anniversary, no less – the annual Yearbook launched at the end of the year is every bit as special. For the first time since Enzo Ferrari published his very first Yearbook in 1949, celebrating the season’s racing and the cars produced at Maranello, no fewer than four Yearbook versions are being published in 2022.





The 75th Anniversary Yearbook is released with not one cover but a choice of four, which collectors will undoubtedly treasure. Each cover represents a different aspect of the Prancing Horse spirit. One cover, for instance, showcases the Purosangue, Ferrari’s latest GT and its first ever four-door production model, which in the Yearbook is featured on location on glorious Norwegian roads.





