The 2022 Ferrari Yearbook

Since 2022 marks a very special year for Ferrari – its 75th anniversary, no less – the annual Yearbook launched at the end of the year is every bit as special. For the first time since Enzo Ferrari published his very first Yearbook in 1949, celebrating the season’s racing and the cars produced at Maranello, no fewer than four Yearbook versions are being published in 2022.
The 75th Anniversary Yearbook is released with not one cover but a choice of four, which collectors will undoubtedly treasure. Each cover represents a different aspect of the Prancing Horse spirit. One cover, for instance, showcases the Purosangue, Ferrari’s latest GT and its first ever four-door production model, which in the Yearbook is featured on location on glorious Norwegian roads.
Enjoy highlights from an amazing 75th anniversary for Ferrari in the 2022 Yearbook
The second cover image is of the F1-75, Ferrari’s 2022 Formula 1 racer which took second place in both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ championships, Charles Leclerc ending the season on a real high. In another racing revolution, the third Yearbook cover treatment shows the new 499P, Ferrari’s Le Mans Hypercar which will debut in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.
The fourth and final cover showcases the new Ferrari Spring Summer 2023 collection, a spectacular fashion range launched at Milan fashion week.
All four cover subjects are fully featured within the pages of the 2022 Yearbook, naturally. Chairman John Elkann prefaces a gallop through the major milestones of Ferrari’s 75-year story in this anniversary year.
Bringing things right up to date, the new 296 GT3 racer is fully described, and the successes of the 488 GTE in the FIA WEC are celebrated. And looking to the future, many stars of the Ferrari universe are profiled, from the young pilots of the Ferrari Driver Academy, to Esports Championship contenders, and employees who attended the Global MBA and Scuola dei Mestieri.
2022 was a year of amazing activities, from various cavalcades – including the first-ever Cavalcade Icona, made up exclusively of Monza SP1/SP2 – to the huge party that saw the climax of the Challenge and Attività Sportive GT season: the Finali Mondiali at Imola. In addition, the 296 GTS is driven on the roads of Friuli Venezia Giulia, and a whole multitude of other stories are told. Truly, this is a Yearbook to remember.