The 2017 Cavalcade Classiche Regularity Rally

With “helpful” police motorcycle outriders in attendance clearing the traffic, the Cavalcade roars into Lucca for lunch at the magnificent baroque setting of the Palazzo Pfanner, before the Cavalcade returns to Forte dei Marmi via a 100km scenic route through the hills.

The second day sees the cars head along the coast to the seaside town of Lerici on the Gulf of La Spezia, where the sun shines and roads are perfect. The final day includes a spirited drive across the Apennines to Modena for lunch at the Museo Enzo Ferrari, followed by some laps at Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit, finishing at the factory in Maranello. Here the Cavalcade gets truly exciting and the cars can really get on cam.

Along the high-speed Via Abetone, which Ferrari used as its test track before Fiorano existed, with the police motorcycle sirens blaring and the “on-side” Carabinieri clearing civilians out of the way, the Ferraris start to sing. Where safe, the drivers indulge in a little overtaking and chasing along this magnificent road leading to Maranello.