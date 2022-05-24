It's important to note here that LEGO sets are not diecast models. Their intention was never to produce a small-scale exact replica of the Ferrari Daytona SP3. Instead, LEGO team’s aim to provide an authentic, immersive experience using LEGO Technic elements to create a fully working car. Through the build, you begin to understand how the gearbox works, how the suspension connects, how pistons turn and even how the steering works.

LEGO Technic Senior Designer Uwe Wabra was tasked with the development, design and functionality of the car, a process that began during the pandemic via video calls with Maranello and ended with him sitting behind the finished wheel of the real-life Ferrari Daytona SP3.