Ferrari's space odyssey

Drive it? Short of parachuting through the roof of the local hostelry with our trousers aflame, it’s difficult to think of a more sensational way of arriving anywhere.

The creative kingpin of musical phenomenon Jamiroquai – whose 12-million-selling 1996 album Travelling Without Moving homaged Ferrari in its cover art – Jay Kay has lately become one of the world’s most astute car collectors.

In addition to the outbuildings that fringe his splendid manor house, hidden away in verdant countryside about an hour’s drive north of London, Jay’s automotive collection has expanded to the extent that he recently needed to construct a new building to house them.

The Ferraris – a LaFerrari, Enzo, F40, 250 GT Lusso and Scuderia 16M Spider among others – live in a dedicated temperature-controlled space, necessary to stave off the privations of the British weather. But Jay has no problem heading off into the rain today, in the 330 GT, and he’s keen for me to drive it.