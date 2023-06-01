Tailored to Perfection

The Classica collection takes some of the styling and features from classic Maranello Grand Tourers of the past and brings them right up to date. That means the ability to combine luxury materials like cashmere and vintage leather with the latest production techniques.

Inedita on the other hand looks more to the future, with an experimental feel and using hi-tech materials and fabrics like denim. Designed to be distinctive and original, this section is for those customers who want to stand out for their choices.

Finally, the Scuderia collection has its roots in Ferrari’s rich racing history, locking into Maranello’s motor racing DNA by using materials like rubberised leather, Kevlar and microfibres, together with carbon fibre trims. Over the past twelve months there have been striking examples of Ferraris stemming from all three Tailor Made collections, which have wowed fans across the globe.