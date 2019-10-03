Made to measure dreams

“Customers are always very proud to show off their creations and share their passion”, he observes. “We were lucky enough to have been given the opportunity to make one of the first denim interiors for a 458 Spider. We’ve shown it to many devotees. Every time, it enables us to check how the denim fabric is wearing over time”. Not everything is allowed, of course: Ferrari does not allow the use of certain materials if the criteria relating to quality and longevity are not met.

For example, a few years ago one customer with a sweet spot for Riva motor boats had asked to cover the floor of his Ferrari with the same wood used in the Italian marine runabouts. At the time this was not possible, for safety reasons. In the event of an accident, the floor could have broken, injuring a passenger. “But the experts in the Tailor Made department eventually found a supplier who made a material with fibres that don’t break on impact and they were able to satisfy the customer’s request”, Sertang states.