Star Spangled Scuderia

Some of Ferrari’s most memorable wins have been in the United States. Niki Lauda wrapped up his first world championship for the Scuderia by dominating the 1975 US GP, at Watkins Glen in rural New York. He led from start to finish, in what would be his fifth win of the season and Ferrari’s first US GP triumph.

The Scuderia’s second US victory was in 1978, when Argentinian Carlos Reutemann dominated, his rookie teammate Gilles Villeneuve running second for much of the race. Villeneuve was one of Enzo Ferrari’s favourite drivers. His victory in America the following year was one of his finest drives. It was the final round of the 1979 championship, with the race held again at Watkins Glen. In Friday’s very wet qualifying session, the diminutive Canadian – an acknowledged rain master – was an astonishing nine seconds faster than the second quickest driver, Scheckter. He won the race, held partly in the wet, by almost 49 seconds.

Scheckter would win the 1979 title, Villeneuve was second and Ferrari won the constructor’s championship. It was the last championship win for the Ferrari flat-12 engine and the 312T, most dominant F1 car in the last half of the ‘70s.