Spot the Difference

“This is a technology that is perfectly suited to a precise need: digitally checking the surface of a historic Ferrari when it arrives in our department, so that we can then compare it with historical documents and ensure restoration brings it back to its original shape,” explains Andrea Modena, head of Ferrari Classiche.

These days we take it for granted that all cars of a specific model line have the same, identical body. But this was not always the case: going back to the origins of Ferrari, each car was bodied by specialised 'carrozzieri', or body builders, so 'de facto' no two Ferrari were ever precisely the same. Maranello produced the engines, which were indeed the same for each model, as well as the rolling chassis, which was taken to one of the most recognised carrozzieri – specialists like Scaglietti, Farina, Vignale, Zagato, and Carrozzeria Touring, for example – where the car was then 'battuta a mano', Italian for ‘bodied by hand’. It was a very artisanal process: even as each car of a specific model was essentially shaped to look like its siblings, there was no perfect replication.