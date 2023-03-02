Snow Angels

The luxury alpine resort of St Moritz is usually home to skiers, snowboarders, apres-ski and fine dining – but at the end of February it played host to a festival of speed, as classic Ferraris descended on the town to take part in the International Concours of Elegance.

With the snow-capped mountains as a backdrop, The Ice is a celebration of high-speed motoring that combines an exhibition of vintage Prancing Horses with an unforgettable Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche – where a number of lucky drivers can experience the unique joys of a classic Ferrari on the famous frozen lake.