Snow Angels

The luxury alpine resort of St Moritz is usually home to skiers, snowboarders, apres-ski and fine dining – but at the end of February it played host to a festival of speed, as classic Ferraris descended on the town to take part in the International Concours of Elegance.
With the snow-capped mountains as a backdrop, The Ice is a celebration of high-speed motoring that combines an exhibition of vintage Prancing Horses with an unforgettable Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche – where a number of lucky drivers can experience the unique joys of a classic Ferrari on the famous frozen lake.
Watch as drivers get the chance to experience classic Ferraris on the frozen lake at St Moritz in the Corso Pilota Classiche
Over the course of the weekend, fans enjoyed the spectacular sights of the International Concours of Elegance, where cars included several sought-after models from years gone by, many produced by the Ferrari Classiche department.
A full range of classic Ferrari models from the 70s, 80s and 90s were available for the drivers to enjoy on the course
The true highlight of the weekend however was the chance for Ferrari customers who enrolled in the Corso Pilota Classiche, to put either their own vintage Prancing Horse or a hand-picked classic to the test out on the snow and ice.
During the course, professional instructors showed participants how to master Ferraris including 308 GTB, 550 Maranello, 1980s 3.2 Mondial and an iconic 365 GTB4 “Daytona” on the lake for a thrilling two days of camaraderie and cornering.
Advanced driving techniques are required when handling a car on snow and ice at speed, with professionals on hand to give important advice to those behind the wheel
The event also included accommodation at a beautiful St Moritz hotel and a chance to dine in luxurious surroundings with fellow Prancing Horse owners.
The 70s and 80s cars feature naturally-aspirated engines and 5-speed manual dogleg gearboxes, providing a heart-racing analogue experience to anyone learning the somewhat unusual ice-driving techniques involved like counter-steering.
A classic 308 GTB in red and a 365 GTB4 'Daytona' in blue sit proudly on display in front of the 'Casa Ferrari' hospitality at the I.C.E village