What a show for the SF90 Stradale

With exceptional performance, this hybrid car, a true concentration of technology and elegance. The SF90 Stradale is the start of a new era in Ferrari history, witnessed by all those who were present to see it in person. Enrico Galliera, sales and marketing director, Michael Leiters, technical director, and Flavio Manzoni, design director, revealed the car in their presentations.

Naturally, John Elkan, president, and Piero Ferrari, vice president, attended the event, along with Louis Camilleri, CEO, who asked all those present to give a special applause to the team that designed and built the SF90 Stradale.