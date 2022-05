The cover story for the coming issue of The Official Ferrari Magazine, to be distributed from mid June, is of course dedicated to the new SF90 Stradale, photographed in action for the first time. It’s a genuine production supercar, and is described down to the smallest detail through the words of the engineers and designers who conceived and created it. For now, you can find out about it on the dedicated sf90stradale.com site.

