Open to the future

Ben Pulman
The Ferrari SF90 Spider sets a template for the future of the sports car, but what will the cities of tomorrow look like? To glimpse such an answer, Ferrari commissioned a series of digital concept renderings to create an avant-garde imagining of the SF90 Spider in metropolises that do not yet exist
The Ferrari SF90 Spider is the Prancing Horse’s first production plug-in spider, combining the thrill and versatility of open-top driving with the extreme supercar specification of the SF90 Stradale. The latest iteration of Ferrari’s signature Retractable Hard Top (RHT) delivers unparalleled en plein air exhilaration, while the powertrain combines a 780cv 4.0-litre V8 and three electric motors to unleash a maximum of 1,000cv.
As such, the very pinnacle of Ferrari technology takes the thrill of open-top driving one step further. The experience at the wheel is beyond imagination, and the same record-breaking performance as the SF90 Stradale puts the SF90 Spider not only at the very top of the Ferrari range of road cars, but also its category.
To highlight such incomparable abilities, Ferrari commissioned a series of digitally rendered concept images, which transport the SF90 Spider to a future world on par with the vehicle’s own technology.
Three digital artists were chosen for the project, each of which has showcased a talent for imagining spectacular landscapes of the future through their work with the film and gaming industries.
The architectural visualisations encompassed three imagined urban locations, with each artist charged with creating a series of images of either the intense heat of desert, the icy cold of the Arctic, or the lush environment of a green metropolis.
Just as the SF90 Spider’s plug-in hybrid powertrain works in a collaborative union, so too were the artists instructed to ensure the imagined future cities existed in harmony and symbiosis within their settings.
The resultant images are breathtaking, with new architectures blossoming upon unseen landscapes in the world of tomorrow – and right at home within these cities is the SF90 Spider.
Designed for tomorrow and setting a new template for the concept of a sports car, it allows the driver and passenger to feel the wind in their hair in almost absolute silence, or experience blistering acceleration and stratospheric performance.