Ferrari World Sportscar Champion

In 1953, the International Automobile Federation ratified the organisation of the World Sportscar Championship. This trophy was awarded directly to the winning brand, making it more important to them than the Formula 1 World Championship, which only crowned the driver (the Manufacturers' title was only awarded from 1958). This is why all the official drivers raced in both categories, often alongside wealthy gentlemen-drivers who bought the cars, or with young emerging talent seeking to make a name for themselves by frustrating the more experienced champions.

The sportscar category brought the races to the people, on city routes that hosted the famous Mille Miglia, Targa Florio, Carrera Panamericana, or ones partially open to traffic like Le Mans, the world’s most famous endurance race. The 1953 season made its US debut with the 12 Hours of Sebring, deserted by European manufacturers, given that only the best four results counted for the final positions. Anyway, Ed Lunken and Charles Hassan's privately owned 166 MM finished sixth.

The next outing was the Mille Miglia where Scuderia Ferrari wanted the best possible start to its championship. Four 340 MMs were entered: Count Giannino Marzotto and the Welshman with a US licence Tom Cole drove cars with Vignale bodywork, while Luigi Villoresi and Nino Farina had Touring bodies. Marzotto, as always in shirt and tie, won, setting a record average for the race of over 142 km/h, repeating his victory in 1950 with the Ferrari 195 S Coupé, again paired with his navigator friend Marco Crosara. Marzotto’s car was the same as the one driven by Villoresi to win the Giro di Sicilia a month before.