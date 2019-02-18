Michael 50: Celebrating Schumacher at Maranello

Richard Aucock
Michael Schumacher is the most successful Scuderia Ferrari driver ever. As he turns 50, the Ferrari Museum looks back on a remarkable career
Michael Schumacher is a Scuderia Ferrari legend. The German driver’s achievements in the red cars set new records in Formula One; his years at Maranello saw the team become virtually unbeatable. In 2019, Schumacher is 50, and the Ferrari Museum is marking his landmark birthday with a very special showcase.
The exhibition opened on 3 January 2019, the day of Michael’s 50th birthday. A gathering of enthusiastic Ferraristi visited Maranello for a memorable opening ceremony, before touring the exhibition that’s now open to all Ferrari Museum visitors.
The curators have carefully selected items from the Scuderia collection to show Schumacher’s incredible effect on the team he was part of for a decade. Michael joined Ferrari in 1996, and won his first race that same year. Between 2000 and 2004, he won five consecutive Drivers’ titles, and helped Ferrari win six Manufacturers’ titles. The Museo Ferrari exhibition tells the story of these Schumacher years, with racing car exhibits, trophies and memorabilia.
Rare footage and never-before-seen images are also on display. Racing cars take centre stage in a dramatic display. The story starts with the 1996 Ferrari F310, with which the seven-times World Champion won three times. After several more years of race-winning success, he won the Constructors’ title in 1999 with the Ferrari F399. The glory years then followed.
Schumacher’s first Scuderia Ferrari Drivers’ title came behind the wheel of the F1-2000, which marked the beginning of what’s now called the Alba Rossa – the Red Dawn. Other title-winning cars on show include the record-breaking F2002 and F2004, and the 2006 248 F1 with which Michael won his 72nd and final race for Ferrari in China. Even after he retired from the Ferrari racing team, Schumacher worked as a consultant for Ferrari, bringing his experience to the GT car division.
The Michael 50 exhibition showcases the 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia and the 2008 California. The Michael 50 exhibition is collaborating with the Keep Fighting Foundation, a global non-profit initiative inspired by Michael Schumacher. Its aim is to channel the positive energy received by Michael Schumacher and his family as a force for good.
The foundation wants to achieve cultural and social benefits by proving that giving up is not an option. Trustees include former Scuderia Ferrari legends Jean Todt and Ross Brawn, and Michael Schumacher’s racing driver son, Mick. Running alongside the Driven by Enzo and Passion and Legend exhibitions, the Michael 50 collection is a remarkable expression of thanks for all Schumacher did for Ferrari.
Looking back at the cars and exhibits reminds everyone of the great man’s incredible achievements. All Scuderia Ferrari fans should be sure to catch the Michael 50 exhibition in 2019, which runs until 30 April.