LADIES, START YOUR ENGINES!

In a scene set to become increasingly common in Saudi Arabia since it granted women driving licences, thirty women were able to fly along the Red Sea Coast at the wheel of a Ferrari.

The company wished to take advantage of this opportunity to offer them one of the most thrilling driving experiences of all. In Jeddah on 12 December, Alessandra Neri and Erica Monforte, two female instructors from the De Adamich School, enabled thirty ladies invited to an event dedicated exclusively to them to feel the excitement of driving no fewer than three models: a Portofino, an 812 Superfast and an F8 Tributo. It was clear that the ladies appreciated the powerful feelings they experienced at the end of the day, above all of speed, pointing out the F8 Tributo as their favourite car.