LADIES, START YOUR ENGINES!

In a scene set to become increasingly common in Saudi Arabia since it granted women driving licences, thirty women were able to fly along the Red Sea Coast at the wheel of a Ferrari.
The company wished to take advantage of this opportunity to offer them one of the most thrilling driving experiences of all. In Jeddah on 12 December, Alessandra Neri and Erica Monforte, two female instructors from the De Adamich School, enabled thirty ladies invited to an event dedicated exclusively to them to feel the excitement of driving no fewer than three models: a Portofino, an 812 Superfast and an F8 Tributo. It was clear that the ladies appreciated the powerful feelings they experienced at the end of the day, above all of speed, pointing out the F8 Tributo as their favourite car.
This is only the first of a series of activities to be planned for the future. Ferrari wants to establish a permanent connection with its customers going forward. That’s why the local dealership has appointed a woman as Customer Experience manager, Lujain Faleh. She is tasked with acting as a point of contact between brand and its female customers, assisting them at every stage from initial contact to aftersales activity.
Lujain Faleh will personify Saudi Arabian women at the wheel in the country’s future. Public activities have been arranged for her in order to promote the female approach to sports driving. One example is the recent Ferrari Motorsport Festival in Riyadh, where she met champions like Charles Leclerc and James Calado and felt the thrill of a lap aboard a Ferrari FXX-K Evo.