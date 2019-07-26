Sam Bird at Goodwood on the Ferrari P80/C

Richard Aucock
The remarkable Ferrari P80/C was a star of the Scuderia stable at Goodwood this year – and racer Sam Bird was the lucky man entrusted to drive it
2019 Ferrari AF Corse World Sportscar Championship racer Sam Bird has been attending the Goodwood Festival of Speed for years. For him, it is always a unique experience, particularly as he represents Ferrari, which he calls “an amazing brand to be associated with… I always wear the prancing horse with pride: it’s the stuff of dreams”.
Sam is there with one job: driving the hill in very special cars, such as the one-off Ferrari P80/C. “It is 90 seconds of the most amazing fun", he says. “You have these memories for life”. The best part is heading to the start line, warming the tyres up with a burnout or two. The crowds invariably cheer: Instagram posts are made of dream scenes like this.
Getting behind the wheel at Goodwood, he says, is very different to what he’s used to. “To drive the hill is something very special”. Particularly in the P80/C, a car he describes as “amazing”. What’s most memorable, he adds, is “being so close to the crowds, giving them that wow factor”.
Sam was the headline draw of Ferrari’s 2019 Goodwood driver line-up, and he loved every minute of it. Without the pressure of a race weekend, he was able to sign autographs, pose for selfies and chat with passionate Ferrari fans. For him, the magic of Goodwood will never wear off. Neither will the appeal of Ferrari to the English tifosi, who faithfully bring the festival spirit to celebrate the brand each year.