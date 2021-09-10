Home to the famous Targa Florio endurance race of the early 1900s, in which Enzo Ferrari himself competed, Sicily boasts a wealth of enviable driving roads, with the glittering coastal stretches leading to the winding mountain forests and down through UNESCO world heritage cities.

Using the ancient town of Taormina as the official residency for the start and finish line each day, the Cavalcade officially arrived in Sicily on September 4 th , with ninety-three modern machines, and thirty-six classic cars (forming the Cavalcade Classiche) making their way onto the island.