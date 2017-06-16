Ready for Le Mans

In 1969, Giuseppe Risi stood on the side of the Circuit de la Sarthe for the first time. Anonymous among the massive throng of thousands of fans that converged in central France, Risi thought to himself ‘Boy, one day I am going to come back here and race.’

Three years later, he accomplished that goal as a team manager. And now, 45 years later, Risi stands on the starting grid at Le Mans next to the gleaming Rosso Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE that bears the name of his team.

Even before Risi Competizione’s heroic effort at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans, his team had earned the respect of its GTE-Pro class competitors.