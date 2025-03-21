A Ferrari on the wrist

The new RM 43-01 Ferrari, which will be produced in an extremely limited edition of 150 units – 75 in microblasted titanium and 75 in Carbon TPT® – consolidates a well-established partnership between Maranello and Richard Mille and follows on the brands’ previous collaboration, the RM UP-01 Ferrari, of 2022. The result of a deepened creative and technical exchange between the swiss watchmaking brand and the house of the Prancing Horse, the new timepiece weaves together a subtle but dynamic array of visual and technical elements that take their cue from the automotive brand’s unparalleled technological universe. Indeed, in developing the chronograph the Ferrari Centro Stile played an instrumental role, designing various key elements of the watch from the general aesthetic to the details such as the crown, the hands and the strap featuring the pattern of the Purosangue seats.

The metallic finish of the watch’s baseplate echoes the industrial precision of sandcast engine components, while microblasted bridges recall the toughened matt surface of Ferrari engine covers. Angular structures, adorned with raised ridges, contrasting tonalities and tiny X-shaped supports, interspersed with golden hexagonal socket-head screws are a direct nod to the patterns, parts and extruded details found on Ferrari engine blocks and crankcases.