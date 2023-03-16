RETURN TO SEBRING

Indeed, so formidable is the Sebring International Circuit that it forms one of the three in the Triple Crown of endurance racing, the other two being 24 Hours of Daytona and of course, Le Mans. In the 1950’s however, Sebring was still a relatively new circuit that, while known to the racing community, was yet to become a household name. That was all to change one hot afternoon in 1956.

If the Sebring circuit looked like something better suited for landing aircraft on than racing cars, that’s because it was. The long concrete straights were designed to take the full weight of a 32-ton Boeing Flying Fortress and the light, fast open-top race cars of the ‘50s skimmed across the bumpy surfaces with perilous imprecision.

It was dangerous, difficult driving and one lap of the 5.2 miles circuit in the scorching Florida heat was considered by many teams to be the equivalent of two laps at Le Mans. Which is why the European teams, who were dedicated to winning the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio back home, were willing to make the trip to the United States for one race of the year. In 1956 five manufacturers shipped their factory cars across for the race: Ferrari, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche and Jaguar.