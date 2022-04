Somewhat humorously, holidays were a particular source of irritation for the man. For Enzo, entertainment was something one did at the track, watching another Prancing Horse creation thunder across the finish line far ahead of the competition. Anything else was a distraction from his first and foremost passion in life: to be the very best. “A man has no need for entertainment, Entertainment only distracts from his duty. If a man has duty, that is enough.”



In truth, it’s hard to imagine Enzo Ferrari on holiday, or the potential ramifications involved. Would he have made automotive history at the September 1948 Turin Motor Show with the 166 MM if he had spent that summer under a parasol on the beach? Would Ferrari have claimed three world titles in the season of 1961 (Drivers and Constructors Championship in F1, and the World Sportscar Championship) if Enzo had left Maranello more often to explore the wider world?