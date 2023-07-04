The tour is designed to bring together Ferrari and the very best architecture, music, food and drink that Italy has to offer so, as the drivers wound their way through villages, piazzas and the rolling countryside, they found themselves accompanied by classical quartets, plentiful coffee stops and lunches against a backdrop of incredible views. All, of course, interspersed with time controls and stamps to reward precision driving.

This year’s tour began at the Bulgari Hotel with accreditation and a technical briefing before dinner and an early night. The next morning, shuttles ran participants to Villa Borghese for the off at 8.30am, three cars departing each minute.

Day one covered a challenging 425km, with the route travelling east from Rome, before turning south towards Fiuggi for coffee and a car exhibition, then on to Montecassino and lunch at Italy’s most famous abbey, the Abbazia di Montecassino, perched high in the verdant hills.