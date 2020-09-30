Raphael's road

This early work was painted in 1500-1502, together with Trinità con i Santi Sebastiano e Rocco for the Santissima Trinità Church in the Umbrian town of Città di Castello, where it is still today conserved in the town’s picture gallery.

Raffaello was born in 1483 in Urbino, Marche. He became a magister - a maestro - in Città di Castello, was captivated by the works of Leonardo in Florence, but died tragically young at the age of thirty seven, in Rome. His take upon Michelangelo-esque themes would inspire the school of manierismo - mannerism.

Journeying today aboard a Ferrari F8 Spider through the artist's training ground of Marche and Umbria is like entering one of the Renaissance master’s own paintings.