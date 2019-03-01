Prince of Monaco Hosts Ferrari Spectacular

Chris Rees
Some of the most significant Ferraris of all time star in a show hosted by Prince Albert II of Monaco
No fewer than 47 Ferraris – variously historic, significant and spectacular – are currently on display in a truly exceptional setting: the Prince of Monaco’s Collection of Cars at Les Terrasses de Fontvieille in Monaco. At the inauguration by Prince Albert II of Monaco, prominent guests included Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, 2019 Ferrari F1 Charles Leclerc, and former Ferrari F1 driver Jean Alesi.
Since Monaco is home to the most glamorous of all Formula 1 races, it’s a joy to see so many Ferrari F1 cars in one place. Indeed, there are no fewer than eight F1 Ferraris, ranging from the front-engined era with the 246 F1, several examples of the 312 B, through to a 640 F1 from 1989 – the model that famously took Nigel Mansell to wins in Brazil and Hungary, and Gerhard Berger to a win in Portugal. Another highlight is the Dino 166 F2/246 Tasman, the model that won the 1969 Tasman Cup.
Racing sports and GT cars are here in abundance, too. The oldest car in the show dates from 1952 – a Ferrari 225 S Vignale Spider – which was the first Ferrari ever to be driven at the Imola circuit, with Alberto Ascari at the wheel. A 246 SP from 1961 represents a real slice of history, being the first Ferrari ever fitted with its engine in the rear. A 1970 512 S is present in its ‘Coda Lunga’ Le Mans configuration – fitting, as this model famously appeared in the 1971 film ‘Le Mans’ starring Steve McQueen.
The 312 PB – the car which won the 1972 World Championship for Makes – looks resplendent at the show, as does the very last open-wheel sports racing car Ferrari ever made, the F333 SP that debuted in 1993. It’s not just racers on show; rare road cars abound as well. Ferrari 250 models feature prominently – among the nine 250 cars here are such luminaries as the 250 GT PininFarina Cabriolet (in both Series 1 and Series 2 guises), 250 GT ‘TdF’, 250 GT SWB Berlinetta and 250 LM Stradale. Meanwhile we certainly can’t forget the legendary 250 GTO – and a fabulous dark red example is here to be fully appreciated.
Road-going classics from the 1970s and 1980s include the Dino 246 GT, 512 BBi and Testarossa. Many of Maranello’s supercar classics are also present, such as the ‘288’ GTO, F40, F50 and Enzo, while modern-day Ferraris include an F12tdf and a LaFerrari Aperta.
You’ll need to hurry if you want to see these rare Ferraris in person: the Principality is hosting this exceptional show only until 15 March 2019. While visitors can also enjoy many other cars belonging to the Collection de Voitures de S.A.S. Le Prince de Monaco, it is undoubtedly the Ferrari collection that will draw the crowds.