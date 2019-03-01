Prince of Monaco Hosts Ferrari Spectacular

No fewer than 47 Ferraris – variously historic, significant and spectacular – are currently on display in a truly exceptional setting: the Prince of Monaco’s Collection of Cars at Les Terrasses de Fontvieille in Monaco. At the inauguration by Prince Albert II of Monaco, prominent guests included Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, 2019 Ferrari F1 Charles Leclerc, and former Ferrari F1 driver Jean Alesi.

Since Monaco is home to the most glamorous of all Formula 1 races, it’s a joy to see so many Ferrari F1 cars in one place. Indeed, there are no fewer than eight F1 Ferraris, ranging from the front-engined era with the 246 F1, several examples of the 312 B, through to a 640 F1 from 1989 – the model that famously took Nigel Mansell to wins in Brazil and Hungary, and Gerhard Berger to a win in Portugal. Another highlight is the Dino 166 F2/246 Tasman, the model that won the 1969 Tasman Cup.