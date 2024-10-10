Precise. Muscular. Sensuous

Another advance is the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, seen for the first time in a Ferrari V12 two-seater. Compared to the 812 Superfast, the ratios are shorter in the lower gears and shift times are reduced, ensuring acceleration is as incisive as possible. Meanwhile, the long eighth ratio makes the 12Cilindri the perfect touring companion: a veritable ‘crusher of continents’.

If we were to highlight two chassis changes over the 812 Superfast that combine to deliver new levels of driving sharpness, these would be the independent steering on all four wheels, and the wheelbase shorter by 20 millimetres. Together, they create an extraordinarily precise feel. At low speeds, the rear wheels can turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels, boosting manoeuvrability; at higher speeds, each rear wheel can independently move in the other direction, helping to corner faster and more precisely.

The latest, updated control systems enhance these sensations for the driver, without ever being invasive. For instance, the 6D six-way chassis sensor recognises changes in grip levels in an incredibly short time, feeding controllers such as the electronic steering and traction control, with Side Slip Control (SSC) 8.0 orchestrating the systems to maximise overall performance.