Evolving perfection

Just as with past models - the F512 M, the 456M GT and the 575M Maranello - this latest ‘M’ is an evolution in performance, design, and comfort.

It is ideal for glorious summer driving with the roof down; yet equally enjoyable in winter with its retractable hard top firmly in place.

And it can be shared, thanks to its generous two-plus cabin.

Carando explains: “The Portofino M might look similar but the combination of improvements makes it feel like a new car, particularly the way it drives. It’s sportier yet easier to drive”.

One of the main areas of focus is the drive-train. Power rises by 20cv to an impressive 620cv, thanks to software upgrades and new components that include uprated cam profiles and a speed sensor for the turbocharger that allows it to spin faster – up by some 5,000rpm, providing a weight-power ratio of 2.49kg/cv.

Variable Boost Management creates sharper acceleration in lower gears and increased torque in higher gears.