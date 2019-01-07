Picture story: When Enzo shared a laugh with Gilles

By the 1980s, Enzo Ferrari preferred not to visit racing circuits, with the exception of Fiorano. He had experienced many highs, but also too many lows: cars crashed, legendary drivers lost. He spent race days at home or at the factory, being fed information from trusted confidants at the track via telephone. However, after staying away from racetracks for almost a decade, Enzo decided, one hot day in July, to go back. The circuit was Imola, named after his son Dino, which was to host the 1980 Italian Grand Prix just a few months later. He arrived around lunchtime to watch the team test the 1980 T5 racer, with star driver Gilles Villeneuve at the wheel. This famous photo, a familiar sight to anyone who’s visited the Ferrari Driver Academy, captures a moment from that day.

Here, in black-and-white, we see the warmth and cerebral connection between the two men, which went far beyond team owner and driver, or boss and employee. Both men are laughing. Enzo loved Gilles: it is said he reminded the great man of his original favourite, Tazio Nuvolari. Both drivers were fast, spectacular, thrilling and passionate about the sport. Gilles seems relaxed, totally at ease in Enzo’s company. The respect is clearly mutual. Some have assumed Gilles is holding a bottle of champagne, and this is a victorious post-race conversation. Ferrari did not break his rule, though, and would never see Villeneuve win. In fact, the Canadian is drinking water, because of the heat.