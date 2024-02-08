Performance Icon

The F40 followed in 1987, which in turn was followed by the F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. The Icona series, inaugurated with the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 in 2018, flanks the supercar pillar of the Ferrari range, showcasing advanced engineering in a design package which nods to some legendary cars of the Prancing Horse history, while at the same time looking into the future of high-performance car design and guaranteed exclusivity.

Unlike the first GTO from the 1960s, the 1980s GTO was much better known as a road car than a racing car. But its origins can partly be traced to the track. The FIA, governing body of motor sport, had just launched its new Group B rules governing sports car racing and the GTO was designed to comply. Those rules stipulated a minimum production run of 200 cars – 272 GTOs would be built – and maximum engine capacity of 4.0 litres. If turbocharged, a 1.4 equivalency formula applied. Thus, the turbocharged GTO had a capacity of 2.85 litres. Yet before the GTO turned a wheel in anger, the FIA changed the rules. Consequently, the GTO would instead make its name as the greatest road-going supercar of its day.