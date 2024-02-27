Passion Parade

Milan’s historic Teatro Alcione, in the city’s beautiful Piazza Vetra, played host to a showcase of 51 of the latest looks from Ferrari’s Creative Director Rocco Iannone. Transformed into an intimate and immersive space – with an accompanying soundtrack of live harpists and a techno backing track to create the perfect ambiance for the occasion – the theatre was a focal point during Milan Fashion Week as Ferrari’s latest collection, under the theme of ‘BODY. ENERGY. LIGHT’, took flight in front of the world’s fashion elite.

The opening red looks celebrated the passion, emotion and desire that the body is capable of. Silks and shearlings, including a raw-hemmed fringed skirt, dominated the looks as the show transitioned into an all-black section.