Our driving force

How did it start, your love of racing?

When I was three years old, my dad had to go to visit his best friend, Philippe Bianchi, Jules's dad, and so he took me with him to the kart track at Brignoles, near Nice. I did a few laps and fell in love with this sport.

Is it true that signing for Ferrari changes your life?

In Italy Ferrari is like a religion. Wearing that red racing suit is an honour, it makes you feel part of a family that is unique in the world. Here at Ferrari there’s a passion and an incredible dedication, in every man and woman.

How would you describe yourself as a racing driver?

I’m someone who works really hard, by myself and together with the team. That I'm quick – at least I hope so, and I certainly always try to be! And aggressive. I try to learn from each one of my errors, because that’s the only way to grow.

Having a teammate that is quicker than you, is that more a stimulus or an irritation?

It's more of a stimulus. Every time that a teammate has been faster than me I have always tried to understand the reasons why. There is an enormous amount of data available so you can analyse it to understand where the other one has been faster.

How do you find living in Italy?

I like it a lot! I like the sincerity of the people, the way they accept you: not to mention the food … it’s always a problem keeping to a diet when I spend a few days at Maranello!

The special video of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari SF90 Spider and SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano can be viewed here.

CHARLES ASKS CARLOS

After six ever-ascendant years in F1, Ferrari debutant Carlos Sainz pulls alongside his Monégasque teammate for a chat...